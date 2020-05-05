Direct support professionals needed

New on daybreak?

The coronavirus pandemic has caused unemployemen t rates to skyrocket across the country.

A handful of organizations are teaming up to get more minnesotans working.

One organization working to shed light on these individuals is cardinal of minnesota.

They're participating in the movement: meet the need mn.

Make sure people living with disabilities are given the care and support they need.

Bear creek services, howry residential services and hiawatha homes are teaming up to hire more dsps across minnesota.

Sky royston with cardinal of minnesota, tells me dpss are essential workers and care for people around the clock.

He says often times, this kind of work gets put at the tail end of consideration for long term healthcare.

It's crucial to make sure there are enough of these professionals to meet the demand.xxx "it's having a big impact on our dsp's because we had to alter our staffing patterns to support them and making sure they're getting the care they need.

All while really engaging them.

They are our friends, they're our allies, they are so important.

Royston tells me their main focus right now is to make sure their clients are feeling valued.... direct support professionals can tremendously help them with that.

The goal behind "meet the need mn" is to hire one thousand direct support professionals.

