EFL chairman: Football clubs face £200million financial hole Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published 1 hour ago EFL chairman: Football clubs face £200million financial hole English Football League chairman Rick Parryhas warned EFL clubs face a £200million financial hole by September as a result of the pandemic's impact on the sport. Parry, England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison and Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney were among those questioned by MPs.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Salvatore RT @SkySportsNews: English Football League (EFL) chairman Rick Parry has warned that clubs face a £200m financial hole by September 31 seconds ago Alvin Yauw RT @indykaila: Breaking: English Football League chairman Rick Parry has said the current season needs to be concluded before 31 July and t… 1 hour ago Sunderland RCA FC RT @BBCSport: EFL chairman Rick Parry has warned that clubs face a "£200m financial hole" by September. Read more: https://t.co/ZCulMOohyS… 1 hour ago One News Page (United Kingdom) EFL chairman: Football clubs face £200million financial hole: https://t.co/2TfhzFTFG2 #Coronavirus 1 hour ago Turfline/Trading RT @BBCNews: English Football League clubs face "£200m hole" by September "We're much more dependent upon the revenue and atmosphere gene… 1 hour ago