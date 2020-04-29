EFL chairman: Football clubs face £200million financial hole
English Football League chairman Rick Parryhas warned EFL clubs face a £200million financial hole by September as a result of the pandemic's impact on the sport.
Parry, England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison and Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney were among those questioned by MPs.