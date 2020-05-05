Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Migrants taking train to Bihar from Surat say 'paid more than ticket price' | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:45s - Published
Migrants taking train to Bihar from Surat say 'paid more than ticket price' | Oneindia News

Migrants taking train to Bihar from Surat say 'paid more than ticket price' | Oneindia News

With 195 deaths and 3,900 COVID-19 new cases reported since Monday, the death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic rose to 1,568 on Tuesday while the total number of infections jumped to 46, 433.

Hundreds of stranded migrants who boarded special trains to Bihar from Surat in BJP-ruled Gujarat last evening said they had to pay more than the ticket prices despite the central government's assurance that they won't be charged for the journey back home amid lockdown.

Uttar pradesh chief minister yogi adityanath targeted the opposition parties on tuesday, saying some people are trying to weaken the country's fight against covid-19 for their own political interests.

And other news

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

priteshpdedhia

Namma SRK Fan @syedjubair @ndtv And u don't know those migrants belong to which state. Eg, From Bihar if they want to go to WB, t… https://t.co/Z2HHWg0x9e 2 days ago

AnkitParekh53

Ankit Popeye @AUThackeray was blaming central govt on migrants issue. Now why there is no train from Mumbai taking all migrants.… https://t.co/sX5ePw3u2d 2 days ago

Ayushtiwari138

ayush tiwari13 RT @ashimadaam: Dear @ArvindKejriwal, you and your ministers can mention lying and taking credit of other people's work as your special ski… 6 days ago

Patlliputra

Patlliputra @Javedakhtarjadu Train's have started for taking migrants home. Migrants are being instigated by opposition to move… https://t.co/FLfe60hZVH 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Biggest single day spike in Coronavirus cases, 6,767 cases recorded in 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

Biggest single day spike in Coronavirus cases, 6,767 cases recorded in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India registered the biggest-single day jump in the number of coronavirus cases as 6,767 new patients were reported in the last 24 hours. This is the third consecutive day that India has reported more..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:51Published
Day 61: 3rd consecutive day of India reporting more than 6,000 cases| Oneindia News [Video]

Day 61: 3rd consecutive day of India reporting more than 6,000 cases| Oneindia News

India recorded the biggest single-day jump in the number of coronavirus cases with 6,654 new patients in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1,25,101 cases, the Union Health Ministry said today. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:02Published