Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Half The Current World Population Could Live In Extreme Heat In The Next 50 Years

Half The Current World Population Could Live In Extreme Heat In The Next 50 Years

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Half The Current World Population Could Live In Extreme Heat In The Next 50 Years

Half The Current World Population Could Live In Extreme Heat In The Next 50 Years

More than 3 billion people could end up living in extreme heat in the not so distant future.

A new study showed that the unbearable heat could encompass regions of the world in the next 50 years.

The actual number of people affected by the climate change depends on how fast the global population grows.

The other key factor in how fast the staggering temperatures engulf the globe is related to levels of carbon emissions.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NadeemK40411749

Nadeem Khan RT @careerlifegoals: We reap what we sow... https://t.co/x1uQjLdpeS 8 hours ago

careerlifegoals

Nigel Phillips We reap what we sow... https://t.co/x1uQjLdpeS 8 hours ago

Greg0706

Greg Christie AP | Our World | Just under a half of the world’s current population of 7.8 billion is projected to suffer nearly u… https://t.co/tOn301HImJ 15 hours ago

archcontext

Philip Pollard #GlobalWarming : Safe climate niche closing fast, with billions at risk. As much as one-third of the world's popula… https://t.co/OUGY9rxBnf 17 hours ago

dieRekonquista

𝖗𝖊𝖐𝖔𝖓𝖖𝖚𝖎𝖘𝖙𝖆 @Askrembla4 @sg_oro Reminder that Europeans made up around half of the world's population in 1900. Reminder that… https://t.co/RLLtWdGHB5 1 day ago

timcamp4

tim camp @bbcnickrobinson @YouGov How can it be that half the population don't trust the BBC? This was the organisation tha… https://t.co/mkBRFKyMgc 6 days ago

ThatDamnedGamer

P.C.Albert @LoveWithinHell Current estimates are around 0.5 to 0.1 (low end is the flu). The UN thinks the shutdown can cause… https://t.co/pxRuWVWL2M 6 days ago

GundarsMinalgo

Gundars Minalgo How has world population growth changed over time? A mind-boggling change: The world #population today is 1,860-tim… https://t.co/BeGX56SLIQ 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Can Herd Immunity Really Help Fight COVID-19? [Video]

Can Herd Immunity Really Help Fight COVID-19?

Can Herd Immunity Really Help Fight COVID-19? As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, herd immunity has been referred to by many as the “key to reopening.” Herd immunity occurs when enough..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:42Published
2020 The new Toyota GR Yaris Preview [Video]

2020 The new Toyota GR Yaris Preview

The new Toyota GR Yaris is a pure performance car, born from Toyota's title-winning experience in the World Rally Championship. Forged from success in the heat of competition, it brings motorsport..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:49Published