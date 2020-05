We're Open Omaha: Maximo's Cantina Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:57s - Published 6 hours ago We're Open Omaha: Maximo's Cantina 0

LIGHT ON A BUSINESSTHAT CONTINUES TOSERVE OURCOMMUNITY DURINGTHIS PANDEMIC.3 NEWS NOWANCHOR MAYA SAENZCHECKS OUT ACANTINA IN ELKHORN.1-15"IT'S A BIG DAYTODAY! NOT ONLYIS IT TACO TUESDAY,BUT IT'S CINCO DEMAYO...OR CINCO DE MAYAAS I LIKE TO CALL IT!IT'S ALSO TAKEOUTTUESDAY ...SO IF YOU'RETHINKING OFORDERING OUTTODAY...MAXIMO'S CANTINAIN ELKHORN ISOPEN."YOU DON'T EVERREALLY NEED AHOLIDAY TO EAT ATMAXIMO'S CANTINA INELKHORN.THEIR HOUSEMARGARITAS ..AND ASSORTMENT OFMEXICAN DISHES...IS REASON ENOUGH.1:20 - 1:1:35"WE HAVE MOLE...ENCHILDAAS...."45- 1:04"THE OWNER IS THECHEF - MAX.AND HE IS FROMOAXACA, MEXICOSO HE HAS SOMENICE RECIPES FROMHIS HOMETOWN SOTHE MEXICAN FAREIS NOT TEX MEX -IT'S AUTHENTIC."SINCE COVID-19...THEY HAD TO ADAPTTO STAY IN BUSINESS.8:46 - 8:55"WE'VE HAD TOADVERTISE A LITTLEBIT OUTSIDE OFOUR AREA TO HELP -KEEP IT FLOWING,AND EVERYBODYHAS BEEN REALLYGOOD TO US."MOST OF THEIR STAFFIS STILL EMPLOYED...BUT SOMEEMPLOYEES AREN'TCOMING IN DUE TOHEALTH CONCERNS.THEY SHUT DOWNDINE-IN SERVICE FORWEEKS.AND CRANKED UPTHEIR SANITIZING..LIKE MOSTBUSINESSES HAVE.NOW THATRESTAURANTS CANRE-OPEN THEIR DINEIN OPTION...MAXIMO'S IS...BUT WITHRESTRICTIONS.ALL EMPLOYEES WILLBE WEARING MASKS...AND THEIRTEMPERATURE WILLBE TAKEN BEFORETHEIR SHIFTS.THEY'VE ALSOMARKED THEFLOORS...AND THEIR TABLESINSIDE AND ON THEIRPATIO...TO KEEP CUSTOMERSAT LEAST SIX FEETAPART.6:28 - 6:35"WE'RE GONNA DOA THING DIFFERENTWITH THEPAYMENTS -INSTEAD OF THESERVER TAKINGPAYMENT AT THETABLE WE'RE GOINGTO DIRECT THEM TOTHE BAR SO JUSTONE PERSON ISDEALING WITHCASH AND CREDITCARDS."MAXIMO'S WAS ALSO APOPULAR PLACE TOCELEBRATE CINCO DEWITH PERFORMERSAND LIVE MUSICPROVIDED IN PASTYEARS.THIS YEAR...THE RESTAURANT ISKEEPING IT LOWKEY.7:15 - 7:40"WE HADMARIACHIS LINEDUP - WE'RE JUSTGOING TO PUSH ITBACK WHEN PEOPLECAN ENJOY IT.BECAUSE PEOPLEWON'T BE ABLE TOSIT HERE FOR VERYLONG.THE DIRECTIVES AREVERY STRICT.YOU CAN HAVE ACOCKTAIL WITHYOUR MEAL, BUTTHAT'S IT.THERE'S NO SITTINGAROUND ANDDRINKING, YOUCAN'T DRINK AT THEBAR, YOU CAN'T EATAT THE BAR, THERE'SNO - IT'S ALL VERYSTRICT."IN ELKHORN, MAYASAENZ 3NNONCE AGAIN...MAXIMO'S CANTINA ISOPEN FOR DELIVERY..DOOR DASH ...AND DINE-IN WITHRESTRICTIONS.YOU CAN FIND IT INELKHORN.IT'S OPEN EVERYDAY...EXCEPT MONDAYS.





