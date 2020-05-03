India to bring back 14,800 citizens as part of one of the biggest evacuation op | Oneindia News

India is planning to send 64 flights abroad over a week in a phased manner from May 7th to bring back its citizens stranded abroad.

In what is being called a major evacuation operation, 64 flights will be sent to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Malaysia, the UK, Singapore, Bangladesh, the Philippines and the US to repatriate over 14,800 stranded Indians.