A 3D printing enthusiast has created a tool that can be used to open doors with no surface contact with hands during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In footage captured on April 18, the pocket-sized tool is demonstrated where it opens the door's lock with ease then pulls on the handle.

The creator said online: "In theory, you should not carry any germs into your pocket with this as the contaminated parts are stowed in the handle - assuming it is not dripping with filth."