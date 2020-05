Cape Coral free bulk drop off Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:27s - Published 3 weeks ago Cape Coral free bulk drop off Cape Coral will have a free bulk drop off day. Residents will need to show proof of residency din the city. You can drop off any large items including construction debris, furniture and more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Cape Coral free bulk drop off SERVICE.FOR MORE INFORMATION, HEAD TORIDE LEE TRAN DOT COM.AND A HEADS UP FOR PEOPLE INCAPE CORAL. THE CITY IS WORKINGWITH WASTE PRO TO OFFER A FREEBULK ITEM DROP OFF. THIS ISHAPPENING ON SATURDAY MAY 16TH..FROM SEVEN TO ELEVEN IN THEMORNING. YOU CAN BRING ITEMSLIKE CONSTRUCTION DEBRIS LESSTHAN 2 YARDS WORTH..APPLIANCES.. FURNITURE..ELECTRONICS.. AND CLOTHES





