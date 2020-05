Radioactive: Virtual Dover - '(Expletive) idiot! (Expletive) wants to block when I'm inside' Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:59s - Published 2 weeks ago Radioactive: Virtual Dover - '(Expletive) idiot! (Expletive) wants to block when I'm inside' "NASCAR Race Hub" has the best scanner sound from the iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Dover International Speedway. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Taylor RT @NASCARONFOX: Radioactive: Virtual Dover. "(Expletive) idiot! (Expletive) wants to block when I'm inside." https://t.co/Ya53QmtjyH 20 hours ago