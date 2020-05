Hispanics and Covid-19 in Kern County

CORONAVIRUSCASES IN KERN COUNTY INCLUDINGRACE AND ETHNICITY.23ABC'S DANIELA GARRIDO LOOKSINTO WHY THE VIRUS ISAFFECTING HISPANICS THE MOST.NEWLY RELEASED DATA FROM THEKERN COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTHDEPARTMENT SHOWS 65- PERCENT OFCONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES INKERN COUNTY COME FROM THEHISPANIC POPULATION.NEWLY RELEASED DATA FROM THEKERN COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTHDEPARTMENT SHOWS 65- PERCENT OFCONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES INKERN COUNTY COME FROM THEHISPANIC POPULATION.JAY TSUI/PRESIDENT OF HISPANICCHAMBER OFCOMMERCE: "IN KERN COUNTY OURPERCENTAGE OF HISPANICS ISMORE THAN 53 PERCENT AND IREALLY THINK THAT HAS A LOT TODO WITH THE PERCENTAGE YOU SEENOW WHICH IS THAT 65PERCENT OF HISPANICS HAVE THECOVID VIRUS"HOWEVER, DOCTORS ARE SEEING ANINCREASE INCORONAVIRUS CASES FOR HISPANICFAMILIES.DR. KOTHARY/CHIEF MEDICALOFFICER FOR CENTRALCALIFORNIA DIGNITY HEALTH:"WE HAVE SEEN A LARGER PERCENTOF THE HISPANIC POPULATION GETTHE CORONAVIRUS AND I THINK ALOT OF IT IS BYDEFAULT BUT I THINK A LOT OF ITIS HAS TO DO WITH UNDERLYINGCONDITIONS INCLUDING DIABETES,HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE,WE DO SEE A LOT OF THAT SO THISPOPULATION IS AT HIGHER RISK OFCONTRACTING THE VIRUS"UNDERLYING CONDITIONS SUCH ASDIABETES ARE COMMON IN THEHISPANIC COMMUNITY MAKING THEMMORE LIKELY TOGET"DIABETES IS PREVALENT IN THEHISPANIC POPULATION ANDTHATS KNOWN AND THAT DOES LOWERYOUR IMMUNE SYSTEMMAKING YOU MORE SUSPECTIBLE TOTHE VIRUS ANDTHEY HAVE HIGH BLOOD PRESSUREAND WHAT THAT DOES IS THEVIRUS BECOMES MORE SEVERE"SOCIAL-ECONOMICAL CONDITIONSALSO PLAY A ROLE INTHE LARGE NUMBER.."AS HISPANICS WE HAVE ACCESS TOHEALTH CARE WERE LESSDISADVANTAGED FOLKS IN SOCIETYEVEN WITH TESTING.

WE REACHED OUT TO PUBLIC HEALTHFOR COMMENTED ON THE NUMBERAND THEY SAY THEY ARE NOTREPORTING A CORRELATIONBETWEEN ETHNICITY AND RACE ANDTHE CORONAVIRUS ATTHIS TIME.