Las Vegas Metro reopens services with new safety measures

SO FAR--- 24 METRO EMPLOYEESHAVE TESTED POSITIVE FORCOVID-19.13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR MARISSAKYNASTON HAS MORE ON WHAT YOUNEED TO KNOW.EVERYONE WHO VISITS HERE-WILL HAVE TO WEAR A MASK-AND GET THEIR TEMPERATURETAKEN.THEN THEYLL BE ASKED TO WAITOUTSIDE- UNTIL THEYRECALLED.THESE CHANGES- TO PREVENTSPREADING COVID-19.BUT WITH METRO REOPENING-THIS MEANS- YOU CAN NOW FILE APOLICE REPORT- AT YOURLOCAL AREA COMMAND.LAS VEGAS METRO HAS SAID THERESACTUALLY BEEN A DROP IN CRIMESINCE THE PANDEMIC STARTED-WITH A 27-PERCENT DECREASE INCRIME OVERALL.HOWEVER- OFFICIALS WITHSAFENEST SAY- THEYVE SEENAN INCREASE IN CALLS FORDOMESTIC VIOLENCE.ALSO INCLUDED IN THE REOPENING-THE RECORDS AND FINGERPRINTBUREAU- AND THE EVIDENCEVAULT.THEY ARE STILL ASKING YOU TOUSE THEIR ONLINE SERVICES IFPOSSIBLE.MK- 13AN.TODAY METRO IS HOSTING ITSFIRST 'VIRTUAL FIRST TUESDAY'.





