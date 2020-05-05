louisville ncaa 5.5.20

Website..
The university of louisville basketball program has been hit with four ncaa violations... which stem from the alleged pay-for-play scandal uncovered by the f-b-i in 2017.
The f-b-i alleges former recruit brian bowen's family was paid 100- thousand dollars by adidas... to push him toward playing at louisville.
In 20-15 the program faced ncaa allegations from a scandal involving recruits and escorts.
The university decided to self- impose a post season ban in 20-16..
But was forced to vacate their 20-13 title by the fbi.
This time though the school says it will not self-impose.
U of l has 90 days to respond..
Then the ncaa will have 60days to make its decision.
And some sad news to tell you about