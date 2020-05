Surfers flock to the sea as several weather warnings issued bracing Australia for storms Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:19s - Published 3 weeks ago Surfers flock to the sea as several weather warnings issued bracing Australia for storms Surfers have made the most of rough seas by flocking to the beach in Perth as several severe weather warnings were issued across Australia's west coast. 0

Surfers have made the most of rough seas by flocking to the beach in Perth as several severe weather warnings were issued across Australia's west coast. Footage shows tens of surfers riding the choppy sea as strong winds batter Cottesloe ahead of the expected storms. Judy, the filmer, told Newsflare: "People are surfing at a beach that is usually calm enough for swimming, during a storm front."





