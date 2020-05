Broadway Pizza Cafe offers meals to go Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:46s - Published 1 hour ago Broadway Pizza Cafe is selling takeout. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Broadway Pizza Cafe offers meals to go LOCATED AT 4558 E. BROADWAYNEAR SWAN, BROADWAY PIZZA CAFEHAS INTERESTING TITLES FORTHEIR SPECIALTY PIZZAS: NAMESLIKE THE WHITE KNIGHT, ANGRYHAWAIIAN, THE BIANCA, BLANCOOR THE RICO SUAVE PIZZA. ORYOU'RE WELCOME TO BUILD YOUROWN. WHOLE PIZZAS OR BY THESLICE FOR LUNCH OR DINNER ATBROADWAY PIZZA CAFE. 322-5865.ONLINE MENU AT BROADWAYPIZZACAFE.COM AND FOR A FULL LIST OFOPEN BUSINESSES IN SOUTHERNARIZONA -- HEAD TO KGUN9 DOTCOM SLASH OPEN.THE PANDEMIC HAS BECOME AFIELD DAY FOR CYBER-CRIMINALS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Local Pizzeria Provides Free Meals For Hospitals, People In Need



A local pizzeria provided free meals this past week to those in need: healthcare workers. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:18 Published on April 5, 2020