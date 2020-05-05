Global  

'We want to keep our staff safe,' Shelter to remain closed even after permission to re-open

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Another business that's not ready to reopen as normal is the Terre Haute Humane Society.

Care... in the coming weeks.

Some businesses are still hesitant to open... even if they're allowed.

News 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from our newsroom.

She explains how the terre haute humane shelter is staying firm with the decision to stay closed.

The shelter is eager to see people back adopting..

But they say it comes to a point where the staff has to come first.

The shelter may reconsider their decision..

And if they did this is what it would be like.

If..

The shelter was to re-open it would be different than in the past.

People would have limited contact with animals..

Hours would be adjusted..

And adoptions would be done through appointments.

Right now..

They're still pushing social distancing.

Instead of 12 to 13 people on a shift..

They now have 5 to 6.

That puts more pressure and responsiblities on those who are working.

Valentine says it's a matter of taking it day by day and keeping her staff safe.

"we have to really monitor what's going on because we don't know what's going to happen once things start to reopen it's just gonna be one of those sit and wait things.

We just wanna make sure that we can be here to " coming up..

Reporting live from the newsroom, jordan kudisch, news




