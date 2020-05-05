antibody test 5.5.20

A new covid-19 antibody test is the first to receive independent validation from the federal government.
The f-d-a has authorized the test -- which is made by new jersey-based euro-immun.
It can tell if people have been infected with the virus and recovered from it.
The f-d-a, c-d-c, and national institute of health evaluated the effectiveness of the tests.
Other tests are currently available... but public health officials say they are not accurate.
Many experts believe accurate anti-body testing is key to fighting the covid-19 pandemic.