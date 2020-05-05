Global  

ritz recall 5.5.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Recall: ritz crackers is voluntarily recalling some of its cracker products because of a packaging mix-up.

The outer packaging says the sandwiches are cheese- flavored... but the individually- wrapped packs inside are actually peanut butter.

The company that owns ritz says there is an allergy advisory and the individual packs are correctly labeled.

The recall is a precaution... and no injuries have been reported.

The products include the ritz cheese cracker sandwiches family size... with "best used by" dates from september 18th to october 2nd.

covid: nike to donate shoes to health workers nike is donating thousands



