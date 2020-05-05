tx ranger lake 5.5.20

Global  

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
The man accused of shoving a texas park ranger into a lake says he's embarrassed by his actions.

The incident happened at a park in austin... and was captured on video.

Ranger cassidy stillwell is seen talking to a crowd of people..

Telling them to disperse because they were not social distancing... and also -- allegedly drinking and smoking illegally on the dock.

25-year-old brandon hicks is accused of pushing stillwell into the lake.

Hicks is facing an attempted assault on a public servant charge..

Which carries a jail sentence of up to two years, if convicted.

