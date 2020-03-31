This woman predicted the coronavirus. What does she predict will happen next?
Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Laurie Garrett, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, predicted not only the impact of HIV, but also the emergence and global spread of more contagious pathogens.
Garrett has been warning of a pandemic like this one for years: in her 1994 bestseller, {“The Coming Plague,”} and in books and speeches, including TED Talks.