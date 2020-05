Oprah Approves of Lil Yachty, DaBaby and Drake’s 'Oprah's Bank Account' | Billboard News Lil Yachty, DaBaby and Drake’s new rap song “Oprah’s Bank Account” is one of Oprah’s favorite things.

Anuel AA Talks Favorite Puerto Rican Dance Moves, Foods & More | Growing Up Latino



Anuel AA discusses his experience of growing up Latino, including his best childhood memories and his favorite Puerto Rican dance moves and foods. Credit: Billboard: Growing Up Latino Duration: 01:35 Published on March 31, 2020