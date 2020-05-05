Grimes and Elon Musk Welcome Baby 'X Æ A-12'
Grimes and Elon Musk Welcome Baby 'X Æ A-12' The Tesla founder took to Twitter to share the news.
Elon Musk, via Twitter The tech guru also posted that the couple named their newborn son X Æ A-12 Musk.
Grimes announced her pregnancy in January before confirming in a March 'Rolling Stone' interview that Musk was the father.
The couple publicly revealed their relationship in May 2018.
Musk has five sons from his previous marriage to author Justine Wilson.