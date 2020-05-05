Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Grimes and Elon Musk Welcome Baby 'X Æ A-12'

Grimes and Elon Musk Welcome Baby 'X Æ A-12'

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Grimes and Elon Musk Welcome Baby 'X Æ A-12'

Grimes and Elon Musk Welcome Baby 'X Æ A-12'

Grimes and Elon Musk Welcome Baby 'X Æ A-12' The Tesla founder took to Twitter to share the news.

Elon Musk, via Twitter The tech guru also posted that the couple named their newborn son X Æ A-12 Musk.

Grimes announced her pregnancy in January before confirming in a March 'Rolling Stone' interview that Musk was the father.

The couple publicly revealed their relationship in May 2018.

Musk has five sons from his previous marriage to author Justine Wilson.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Grimes and Elon Musk welcome baby named X Æ A-12 who will be allowed to determine their own gender

Grimes and Elon Musk have shared the first photo of their baby, who the singer has said will be...
PinkNews - Published

Elon Musk and girlfriend welcome first child together

Elon Musk's girlfriend has given birth to the couple's first child together, the Tesla chief...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Just JaredE! OnlineFOXNews.comTamworth Herald



You Might Like


Tweets about this

seeyeahnah

pimp p RT @Mikey_Sul: Breaking News: Grimes and Elon Musk welcome their first baby! Reporter: So whats it’s name? Grimes: https://t.co/Fp4DjT4… 2 seconds ago

starr8211

❌🔔Siggy *Starr* Carolina🔔❌ "Elon Musk and Grimes welcome a baby boy" https://t.co/LQPs2pxel5 8 seconds ago

asapjaysap

𝐽 𝑅𝑜𝑐𝑘 RT @SkyNews: Elon Musk and Grimes welcome baby 'X Æ A-12' https://t.co/i79w6Drhtj 37 seconds ago

Bobbywasnothere

Botánica RT @SkyNews: The billionaire entrepreneur shared the news in a conversation on Twitter, posting a picture of him holding their little boy a… 58 seconds ago

gracedotpng

grace 🏳️‍⚧️ RT @LivPosting: Lets all welcome into this world Grimes and Elon’s child: “john madden john madden john madden aeiouaeiouaeiouaeiouaeiou uu… 1 minute ago

longolongerich

Michael Longerich I’m dying! #grimes #elonmusk https://t.co/38be489L2P 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Announces the Birth of His Child With Musician Grimes [Video]

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Announces the Birth of His Child With Musician Grimes

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk confirmed the birth of the baby boy while interacting with his fans on Twitter.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:59Published
Grimes and Elon Musk welcome first child together [Video]

Grimes and Elon Musk welcome first child together

Singer Grimes is a new mum after giving birth to tech mogul Elon Musk’s sixth child on Monday the 4th of May.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:33Published