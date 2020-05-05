Global  

Keepin' 'Er Movin' through a Pandemic with Charlie Berens and Alex Wehrly

Keepin’ ‘Er Movin’ through a Pandemic with Charlie Berens and Alex Wehrly

Keepin’ ‘Er Movin’ through a Pandemic with Charlie Berens and Alex Wehrly

Oh my gosh!

Charlie Berens is a household name in Wisconsin with his viral video series called the “Manitowoc Minute.” And you may recognize his wife too -- Alex Wehrly is a former Miss Wisconsin!

We catch up with the hilariously talented couple and how they’ve been spending their quarantine.

Check out the work Alex is doing to empower female entrepreneurs with her media company Empowerista!

And for a good laugh, visit Charlie Berens’ YouTube channel.

Keepin’ ‘Er Movin’ through a Pandemic with Charlie Berens and Alex Wehrly

WAS AS WELL.FIRST UP THE MANITOWOC MINUTECOMEDY SERIES BEGAN BUILDINGMOMENTUM ABOUT THREE YEARS AGO.




