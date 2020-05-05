Recreating 4 Game of Thrones Characters in Skyrim

Kirsten Ulve is an expert illustrator and designer, accustomed to turning her sketched ideas into sophisticated caricatures with efficiency.

But effectively recreating Game of Thrones characters in Skyrim?

That’s a different challenge entirely.

Watch Kristen sketch Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Cersei Lannister and The Night King as she breaks down each character to their essential features, before trying to have them wake up imprisoned in the back of a wagon.