Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Recreating 4 Game of Thrones Characters in Skyrim

Video Credit: Ars Technica - Duration: 30:58s - Published
Recreating 4 Game of Thrones Characters in Skyrim

Recreating 4 Game of Thrones Characters in Skyrim

Kirsten Ulve is an expert illustrator and designer, accustomed to turning her sketched ideas into sophisticated caricatures with efficiency.

But effectively recreating Game of Thrones characters in Skyrim?

That’s a different challenge entirely.

Watch Kristen sketch Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Cersei Lannister and The Night King as she breaks down each character to their essential features, before trying to have them wake up imprisoned in the back of a wagon.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Generating Game of Thrones characters in Skyrim’s character creator

Watch a professional (non-gaming) illustrator adapting to a new medium.
Ars Technica - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

WiCnet

Winter is Coming Recreating 4 Game of Thrones Characters in Skyrim: https://t.co/Pg9O9aCSQZ via @YouTube 1 week ago