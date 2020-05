Woman arrested after reports of stabbing Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:20s - Published 6 hours ago Woman arrested after reports of stabbing A woman has been arrested after reports of a stabbing in a South Wales village. Police and emergency services attended Tylacelyn Road, Pen Y Graig, Rhondda Valley, and the public were advised to avoid the area. 0

