Biden Under Pressure To Pick Black Woman As Running Mate

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee for President.

He promised to pick a woman as his running mate.

According to Reuters Biden launched a committee last week to begin vetting possible candidates for the vice presidency.

Biden said the process he has said will likely last through July.

Black voters and leaders say he needs to go further and pick a black woman.

Black leaders want a return for their loyalty, not just a thank you for showing up on Election Day.

Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden urged to pick black woman as running mate, as Nancy Pelosi announces endorsement

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officially backed Joe Biden for president Monday. And more than 200 black...
CBS News - Published



