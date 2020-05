One-Third of Humans Could Live in Sahara-Like Heat by 2070 Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 00:57s - Published now One-Third of Humans Could Live in Sahara-Like Heat by 2070 Scientists found that nearly 20% of the world could get as hot as the Sahara Desert within 50 years if carbon emissions continue to go unchecked. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this