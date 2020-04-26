Biden Under Pressure To Pick Black Woman As Running Mate

Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee for President.

He promised to pick a woman as his running mate.

According to Reuters Biden launched a committee last week to begin vetting possible candidates for the vice presidency.

Biden said the process he has said will likely last through July.

Black voters and leaders say he needs to go further and pick a black woman.

Black leaders want a return for their loyalty, not just a thank you for showing up on Election Day.

“Black people want an acknowledgement of the many years of support they have given the Democratic Party,” said Niambi Carter, a Howard University political science professor.