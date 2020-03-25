Flint police hunt suspects in murder over face mask

Global  

The Genesee County prosecutor said three people have been charged with premeditated murder after a security guard was shot and killed for insisting a woman wear a face mask inside a Family Dollar store.

Police in Flint, Michigan are hunting two suspects after a security guard outside this Family Dollar store was shot and killed in a dispute that witnesses said started over a face mask.

Prosecutor David Leyton said 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn stopped a woman trying to enter the store last week because she did not have a face covering for her daughter.

"Several witnesses in the Family Dollar said Mr. Munerlyn got into a verbal altercation with an unknown black female over not wearing a mask before the shooting had taken place.

There is surveillance video confirming that altercation." Leyton said the woman left, and then two men showed up.

"Witnesses on the scene said that two black males entered the store wearing dark clothing.

One of the males was younger, one of the males was older.

One of the black males started yelling at Munerlyn about disrespecting his wife.

The other black male then walks up to Munerlyn and shoots Munerlyn.

Both males then exit the store." Local television reported the woman has been arrested, and is awaiting arraignment in the Genesee County Jail.

The other suspects are her 44-year-old husband and 22-year-old son, still at large.

And all three are facing a charge of first-degree premeditated murder.




