Wendy's Locations Start Running Out Of Beef
The Coronavirus pandemic has led to meat shortages across the country.
Business Insider is reporting that some Wendy's locations are pulling burgers from the menu due to beef shortages.
Some locations limiting menu items. A Wendy's representative said the chain has no plans to serve hamburgers made with frozen beef.
Switching to frozen beef could create new challenges in terms of supply chain management, operations, and the chain's reputation.