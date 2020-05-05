remains ID

Global  

Afternoon and thank you for joining us.

I'm amber freeman.

We start today with some developing news.

Richmond police have confirmed the skeletal remains found last week in pulaski county full mug:skeletal remains identified pulaski county ella jackson ella jackson.png &amp;lt;none&amp;gt; &amp;lt;none&amp;gt; &amp;lt;none&amp;gt; are those of missing richmond mother ella jackson.

She was reported missing back in october.

Police say jackson had met with a domestic violence advocate days before her disappearance and officers say they found recordings she made of arguments between her and her husband.

Full mug:charged in wife's murder glenn jackson glenn jackson - richmond.jpg &amp;lt;none&amp;gt; &amp;lt;none&amp;gt; &amp;lt;none&amp;gt; jackson's husband was charged earlier this month for her murder, along with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

