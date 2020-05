Brett Favre Received $1.1M In Welfare Funds For Speeches He Never Gave Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:39s - Published 19 minutes ago Brett Favre Received $1.1M In Welfare Funds For Speeches He Never Gave A nonprofit group caught up in an embezzlement scheme in Mississippi used federal welfare money to pay former NFL quarterback Brett Favre $1.1 million for multiple speaking engagements but Favre did not show up for the events, the state auditor said Monda. Geoff Petrulis reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Millions of government welfare dollars spent on concerts, cars and Brett Favre Brett Favre's company received $1.1 million in welfare funds for speaking engagements he never...

CBS News - Published 16 minutes ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Marion Gazdak🌊✌🇺🇸🆘️ #VoteBlue Auditor: Brett Favre Received $1.1M In Welfare Funds For Speeches He Never Gave #Topbuzz https://t.co/4R0vTObCxg 59 seconds ago THOINAH RT @kharyp: A nonprofit group caught up in an embezzlement scheme in Mississippi used federal welfare money to pay former NFL quarterback B… 2 minutes ago J Bambii RT @_CharlesPreston: "...the money also enriched celebrities with Mississippi ties, among them Brett Favre, a former N.F.L. quarterback who… 18 minutes ago alterfax RT @EWagsterPettus: #Mississippi auditor: Ex-NFL quarterback Brett Favre received $1.1 million in welfare money for no-show speeches (from… 28 minutes ago Keith RT @MonieTalks_1: Former Packers QB Brett Favre was paid $1.1 million by nonprofit group accused of welfare embezzlement scheme, audit says… 39 minutes ago ReclaimingMyTime Former Packers QB Brett Favre was paid $1.1 million by nonprofit group accused of welfare embezzlement scheme, audi… https://t.co/8x6W239IDw 46 minutes ago newtman Brett Favre received welfare money for appearances he didn't make, a Mississippi audit says - SFGate https://t.co/ykpxoRaGK3 49 minutes ago Nichol Olson RT @WCCO: Auditor: Brett Favre Received $1.1M In Welfare Funds For Speeches He Never Gave https://t.co/sgSNjHlw1W https://t.co/zxZrTTl6GZ 51 minutes ago