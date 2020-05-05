Cal Fire warns residents of difficult season ahead

Global  

Cal Fire is warning Californians that the 2020 wildfire season is going to be more difficult.

Cal fire is warning californians that this year's wildfire season is going to be more difficult than the last due to the lack of late-season rain and snow.

Today state and federal officials held a wildfire preparedness week kick-off event, where they discussed how emergency responders are preparing for year-round wildfires.

Cal fire director chief thom porter says his agency is already seeing fires burning in the state we're already 400 fires ahead our average for this time of year.... but to over the past several years we've had drought conditions that caused 147 million trees to die in the sierrras.

Those trees are still out there.

No amount of rain will bring those trees back.

In the last three years, california had five of the deadliest fires in the state's history which resulted in the death of 145 people.

