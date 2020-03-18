Global  

Amanda Bynes isn't pregnant

Amanda Bynes isn't pregnant

Amanda Bynes isn't pregnant

Amanda Bynes isn't pregnant The 'She's The Man' actress shared a photo of an ultrasound scan on Instagram in March, along with the caption, "Baby on board", leading many of her fans to believe she was expecting her first child, but her attorney has insisted that isn't the case.

The lawyer, David Esquibias, said in a statement to 'Entertainment Tonight': Shortly after the baby post made headlines, David appealed for privacy for Amanda while she was "seeking treatment for ongoing mental health issues."

