Not Even COVID-19 Can Break The Bond Between Canadians And The Dutch
Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:32s - Published
May 5th marks Liberation Day in the Netherlands, a national celebration of when the Allies freed the Dutch from Nazi occupation during WWII.
It usually marked with parades for Canadian soldiers who fought to against the Germans but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials have had to pivot to more muted forms to tribute.