Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Not Even COVID-19 Can Break The Bond Between Canadians And The Dutch

Not Even COVID-19 Can Break The Bond Between Canadians And The Dutch

Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Not Even COVID-19 Can Break The Bond Between Canadians And The Dutch

Not Even COVID-19 Can Break The Bond Between Canadians And The Dutch

May 5th marks Liberation Day in the Netherlands, a national celebration of when the Allies freed the Dutch from Nazi occupation during WWII.

It usually marked with parades for Canadian soldiers who fought to against the Germans but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials have had to pivot to more muted forms to tribute.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Michael91693258

Michael Young RT @DestinKJenkins: I wrote about how the Fed can help black cities struggling through COVID-19, and might even help break city dependence… 20 hours ago

BEATZBYBKAY_

BeatzByBkay 🇮🇹 Covid-19 could not even break the bond, True meaning ya RE KAO FELA #VaalTwitter 🇮🇹❤️ 23 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Canadians Put Hilarious Twist On 'Money Laundering' During Pandemic [Video]

Canadians Put Hilarious Twist On 'Money Laundering' During Pandemic

Canadians grateful for polymer bills have taken to social media to show how they're washing their cash during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:22Published
Here's Who Qualifies For Canada's COVID-19 Relief Benefit [Video]

Here's Who Qualifies For Canada's COVID-19 Relief Benefit

Ottawa has rolled out the Canada Emergency Relief Benefit, a program designed to help Canadians financially impacted by the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:26Published