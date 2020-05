LegallyAfrican RT @Reuters: The force is with New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi, after Disney announced he will both direct and co-write a new ‘Star War… 46 seconds ago

Bosely RT @starwars: Incoming news from a galaxy far, far away…. Academy Award winner @TaikaWaititi to direct and co-write a new Star Wars featur… 54 seconds ago

Screen International Cannes chief Thierry Frémaux said that the festival is mulling a Cannes 2020 label, rather than a fully-fledged Off… https://t.co/WnSZfUGpxR 4 minutes ago

#Yuli🎗#Юлиана #FeMIMnista #Animalista #BrownCoat RT @THR: Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a new #StarWars movie for theatrical release https://t.co/lVqiEcHYZK 6 minutes ago

Benjamin Young Savage (ᐱᓐᒋᐱᓐ) Taika Waititi To Direct And Co-Write New ‘Star Wars’ Movie https://t.co/DHcSsW7phH https://t.co/wLXViBAFGG 12 minutes ago

Sebastian Sage Taika Waititi to Direct New ‘Star Wars’ Film https://t.co/VVkH2KN5Tw 13 minutes ago

Loki Aizawa RT @IGN: Taika Waititi, the director behind Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit, and The Mandalorian's Season 1 finale, will officially co-write an… 14 minutes ago