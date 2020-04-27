Morning Report: States seek federal assistance

A number of states seek to borrow money from the federal government as over 30 million Americans filed for unemployment over the past two months.

From the federal government to pay unemployment benefits.

Jane king is in new york with those stories and more good morning.

California will need to borrow money to pay out unemployment benefits.

Illinois and connecticut could be next.

Over 30 million people filed for unemployment over the past two months.

The unprecedented surge has overwhelmed state safety nets.

States that borrow money from the federal government have to readjust their budgets down the road, which could lead to tough decisions.

******** health savings accounts are adding options in the pandemic, including telehealth.

Insurance plans with h.s.a.s may also cover coronavirus testing while keeping the tax perks.

You can now use your h.s.a.

To buy nonprescription medications like pain relievers and allergy pills, because the new law reversed a rule that had required patients to get a prescription to use their account.

********* stocks ended higher on monday after starting the session in the red.

Stocks initially stumbled amid rising tensions between the united states and china.

********* bike sales are booming during the lockdown.

They are at the highest since the early 70's.

People are turning to bikes during quarantine as they look for ways to get some exercise and be environmentally friendly.

******* roostermoney, the kids' allowance and chore tracking app, reveals that kids are spending more online since the lockdown began, with the major shift being towards games such as roblox and fortnite.

The average weekly pocket money for 4-14 year olds is $7.91 an