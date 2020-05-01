Global  

'Highest number of cured patients...': Govt warns against laxity amid good news

The Union government briefed the media about the situation in the country with respect to Covid-19 pandemic.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that over 1,070 patients recovered between May 3 and 4, making it the highest recovery rate clocked in a time period of 24 hours in the country.

However, he also warned against growing lax while observing social distancing and personal hygiene, especially at a time when government is allowing relaxations in the nationwide lockdown.

Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, said that states had been asked to ensure unhindered movement of cargo.

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog and chairman of Empowered Group 6 also spoke about the mobilisation of civil society and NGOs to help the needy.

