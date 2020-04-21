Car Stuck in a Brutal Hailstorm in Australia

Occurred on January 20, 2020 / Canberra, Australia Info from Licensor: "I was driving home from work when I got caught in a hailstorm.

The hail was approximately tennis ball size and started to damage my car, which is when I began filming.

After the first few hits by the hail, I tried to pull over and take refuge under a pedestrian overpass, but the structure was too narrow and too high up to protect my car."