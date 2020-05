Recent related videos from verified sources Keara Wilson Talks Celebs Taking On 'Savage' TikTok Challenge



TikTok teen Keara Wilson created the "Savage Challenge" which influenced tons of people to create their own dance to Megan Thee Stallion's hit, "Savage", including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Jessica.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:11 Published 2 hours ago Justin Bieber dealt with 'jealousy' issues before marriage



Justin Bieber had issues with "jealousy" before marrying Hailey Bieber, which he admitted he needed to work on before the pair tied the knot in 2018. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:49 Published 10 hours ago