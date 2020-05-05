Memorial in honor of fallen Officer Robert McKeithen

- - - - one year ago today on may 5th - 2019, the gulf coast suffered a- tragedy with the loss of biloxi- - - - police officer robert mckeithen- as we mark the one year - anniversary of his death, the - biloxi police department is - honoring him in a special way.- what began last night, the- biloxi police department will - continue to play a memorial cli- throughout the day today.

- officer mckeithen's patrol car- will be parked in - front of the biloxi police- department throughout the - week.

- at 10p.m., chief john miller- will give a short speech.

- that speech will lead up until- 10:07 p.m... the time when- officer mckeithen was shot, the- a minute of silence - will be observed over the bilox- police radio while blue lights- on officer mckeithen's patrol - car will be activated --- and a prayer will be given- afterwards.

- in an effort to promote social- distancing, this ceremony will- be- off limits to the public but- will be video recorded.

- - in case you