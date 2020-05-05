Edgewater Mall opens for business

- well some good news for those - who love to shop, edgewater - mall opened back up for busines- today.- the mall opened it's doors at 1- this morning.

- around 30 stores are open today- and more stores will- continue to open throughout the- upcoming weeks.

- most of the locally owned shops- are opening right - away, and some of the national- brands will be following in the- days to come.

- belk will open on friday and- dillards will open next - tuesday.- officals with the mall say they- spent all of monday cleaning- the building and hanging signs- reminding people to follow the- c-d-c's guidelines for social - distancing.

- there is hand sanitizer placed- at all entrances of the mall.

- - "make sure to follow the cdc- guidelines, - keep social your social - distancing, no more groups more- than 10, and use the hand - - - - sanitizing stations we have at- the entry ways and just be- respectful of others.

" - - - - the stores will be operating at- 50 percent capacity per the - governors orders.