Growth vs value? Bet on sectors, not styles: analyst
DataTrek Research's Nick Colas says investors are better off picking sectors to invest in rather than choosing between growth or value stocks.
He favors tech but is cautious about healthcare.
Colas says the high valuations for healthcare stocks dissuade him from favoring that sector despite the buzz over the hunt for a coronavirus vaccine and cure.