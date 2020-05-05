Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Growth vs value? Bet on sectors, not styles: analyst

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 04:32s - Published
Growth vs value? Bet on sectors, not styles: analyst

Growth vs value? Bet on sectors, not styles: analyst

DataTrek Research's Nick Colas says investors are better off picking sectors to invest in rather than choosing between growth or value stocks.

He favors tech but is cautious about healthcare.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Growth vs value? Bet on sectors, not styles: analyst

Colas says the high valuations for healthcare stocks dissuade him from favoring that sector despite the buzz over the hunt for a coronavirus vaccine and cure.




You Might Like


Tweets about this