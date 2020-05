Boy gets 'Star Wars'-themed bionic arm Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:42s - Published 11 minutes ago Boy gets 'Star Wars'-themed bionic arm This lil' "Star Wars" fan's bionic limb is out of this world. Watch as 7-year-old Ethan Sappington of Aurora, Illinois, demonstrates his new Hero Arm, designed after BB-8 by the UK firm Open Bionics. 0

