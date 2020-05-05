Cheap Gas, Cheap Loans Push Pickup Truck Sales Into Orbit

New figures reveal the wave of pickup truck sales has officially become a tsunami.

Business Insider reports that sales of pickup truck officially beat out passenger car sales in April.

Five years ago, car sales had an advantage of about 500,000 units per month.

Since then, Detroit's Big Three automakers have begun prioritizing truck sales over small cars.

Also, gas has gotten cheaper and cheaper, so it's likely buyers aren't worrying about buying what's efficient — only what's big.

Truck sales were also helped along with 0% financing offers that could stretch out the loans for as long as seven years.

Even in a pandemic there are some offers too good to pass up.

Charlie Chesbrough, Sr. Economist, Cox Automotive