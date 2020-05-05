Global  

Xbox Series X Boot Screen Revealed, 'Halo Infinite' Event Confirmed In a teaser video for the Xbox Series X gameplay event on May 7, Microsoft revealed the Series X boot animation and sound.

The animation was accompanied by the caption, "boot up a new episode of Inside Xbox this Thursday." The new boot-up sound is more reserved than the current Xbox One X boot-up sound.

Some have likened it to older Windows sounds from the XP and Vista era.

Microsoft will also reveal more about its Xbox Game Studios titles this summer.

Jerret West, head of game marketing at Microsoft Jerret West, head of game marketing at Microsoft Microsoft also intends to remain on course and "launch Xbox Series X and 'Halo Infinite' this Holiday." Monthly "Xbox 20/20" streams will be held prior to the launch, highlighting third-party Xbox Series X games that will utilize the new Smart Delivery feature.

Smart Delivery allows a user to buy an Xbox One version of a game and upgrade to the Xbox Series X version for free.

