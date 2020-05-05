Mistake spotted in "High School Musical" scene Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:09s - Published 9 hours ago Mistake spotted in "High School Musical" scene A TikTok user, who goes by the name senpaisaysimmain, noticed a minor mishap in “High School Musical”.Toward the end of the movie, the shy Gabriella, played by Vanessa Hudgens, freezes on stage as she is about to perform.Just as she prepares to walk away, Zac Efron’s Troy gives her a pep talk — and it works.The song starts over and he begins to sing, leading her through the song.Senpaisaysimmain pointed out a problem with that reasoning — Gabriella was clearly supposed to sing the first part of the song when she got nervous earlier.Otherwise, Troy would have just started singing without her, and they would have had to stop the song to calm her nerves.It’s possible they could have switched the parts without discussing it, but considering how much they had to practice their performance throughout the movie, that seems unlikely.Some TikTok users agreed that this was a mistake.Others said it made sense that Troy sang first, even if they had to switch parts.Some begged senpaisaysimmain to just leave the classic movie alone 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this