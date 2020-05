New University Of Penn Model Predicts 350,000 Deaths By End Of June If All States Fully Reopen Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:46s - Published now Matt Petrillo reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend New University Of Penn Model Predicts 350,000 Deaths By End Of June If All States Fully Reopen TEST ALL RESIDENT AND STAFF OFITS LONG TERM CARE FACILITIES.THE GOVERNORS OF DELAWARE,PENNSYLVANIA AND NEW JERSEYHAVE A LOT TO CONSIDER BEFOREFULLY REOPENING.OPEN TOO QUICKLY AND THATCOULD RESULT IN MORE DEATHACCORD TO GO A NEW MODEL FROMTHE WHARTON SCHOOL FROM THEUNIVERSITY OF THEPENNSYLVANIA.THAT IS WHERE MATT PETRILLO'SLIVE WITH MORE, HI THERE MATT.REPORTER: HI, JESSICA YES,THE PENN WHARTON BUDGET MODELJUST UNVEILED IT.IT IS DIFFERENT SCENARIOS THATCOULD HAPPEN AS STATES LISTTHEIR STAY AT HOME ORDER.SO TAKE A LOOK AT SOME OF THEDATE A IT SHOWS IF STATESCONTINUE THEIR STAY AT HOMEORDERS, THE MODEL PREDICTSNATIONWIDE ROUGHLY 117,000COVID-19 DEATHS FROM THE FIRSTOF MANY THROUGH THE END OFJUNE WITH ABOUT 18 MILLIONJOBS LOST, PARTIALLY REOPENINGCOULD RESULT IN ADDITIONALDEATHS, BUT ONLY 14 MILLIONJOBS LOST, AND IT IS ALLSTATES FULLY REOPENED, ITESTIMATES ABOUT 350,000COVID-19 DEATHS BY THE END OFTHE JUNE WITH ONLY A HALFMILLION-DOLLAR LOST.SO TRADE OFF IS, AS DEATHSSURGE, IF STATES OPENED TOOQUICKLY.THE ECONOMIC COSTS HAVEBEEN ENORMOUS AND WE ARE, WEARE SUFFERING REALLYSIGNIFICANTLY, AGAINUNPRECEDENTED ECONOMIC COST ASA RESULT OF THESE POLICIES.SO, YOU KNOW, WE'RE NOT TRYINGTO PUT A VALUE ON THE LIVES OFPEOPLE, WE CANNOT DO THAT.OUR MODEL CANNOT DO THAT.BUT WE DO WANT TO GIVE PEOPLEAND POLICY MAKERS SOME SENSEOF WHAT THE SCALE OF THE TRADEOFFS ARE.REPORTER: SO WE WANTED TOKNOW CAN YOU PUT A PRICE TAGON A HUMAN LIFE?WE ARE TALKING WITH AN EXPERTABOUT THAT.WE HAVE MORE COMING UP ON"EYEWITNESS NEWS" AT 5:00.REPORTING LIVE FROM UNIVERSITY





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources U.S. COVID-19 Death Projections Climb To 135,000 By August Due To Eased Restrictions



A coronavirus mortality model projects that nearly 135,000 Americans will die from COVID-19 by early August. The data has been revised and is now almost double previous projections, pushing the death.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:31 Published 2 hours ago New Model Has Doubled Projected Coronavirus Death Toll By August



Michael George reports researchers at the University of Washington predict death toll could rise to 134,000 if strict social distancing measures are eased. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:56 Published 3 hours ago