As Trump Pivots To Reopening US Economy, COVID-19 Task Force Eyes Disbanding

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday the White House is having conversations about when to wind down its coronavirus task force.

Pence said the White House is considering moving the coordination of the US response to federal agencies, around the Memorial Day weekend.

Administration officials are telling task force members and their staff to expect the group to wind down within weeks.

