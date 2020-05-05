Global  

Blend Extra: A Can't Miss Brunch Recipe for Any Occasion

Even though restaurants are closed and we’re practicing social distancing, we can still pamper Mom with a Mother’s Day brunch.

And don't forget about Dad on Father's Day!

Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm shows us how to make a Sausage & Bacon Tater Tot Breakfast Pizza that anyone can bake themselves right at home to treat the special people in their lives.

For the recipe and to find Jones products near you, visit JonesDairyFarm.com.

