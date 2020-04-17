Nike Donates $5 Million in Products to Frontline Workers As part of their ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nike has announced another significant donation, $5 million.

The donation will be made in the form of more than 140,000 pieces of footwear, apparel and equipment.

The products will be distributed to frontline healthcare workers in the United States and Europe.

According to Nike, 32,500 pairs of their Air Zoom Pulse shoes will be included in the donated items. These slip-on, easily cleanable shoes were specifically designed with “healthcare athletes” in mind.

30,000 pairs will be distributed in partnership with Good360 to U.S. hospitals in cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis and New York City.

The other 2,500 pairs will be donated through local organizations to hospitals in European cities such as Barcelona, Milan, Berlin and Paris.

In addition, 95,000 pairs of mild compression soccer socks will be given to healthcare workers in Los Angeles and New York City.

So far, Nike has committed a total of more than $25 million to COVID-19 efforts.

Nike, via statement